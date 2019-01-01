India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the verge of history ahead of Sydney Test

Virat Kohli is on the verge of another landmark as the Indian cricket team prepare to take on Australia in the fourth match of their ongoing four-Test series in Sydney on 3 January.

With a win in Sydney, Kohli will become the most successful Indian skipper in away matches. Kohli has skippered India to 11 victories outside India and is currently tied with Sourav Ganguly for the record.

A win in Sydney will also make Kohli the most successful Asian captain with three wins in Australia. Former Indian skipper Bishan Singh Bedi and Pakistan great Mushtaq Mohammad are the other two Asian captains with a pair of wins each Down Under.

Kohli’s both wins in Australia have come on their ongoing tour as a 31-run victory in the opening Adelaide Test was followed by a 137-run thumping of the hosts in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

This year, under Kohli’s stewardship, India recorded a Test win each in South Africa and England but went on to lose both the series. A 2-1 loss in South Africa was followed by a 4-1 thumping on the summer tour of England. However, a win or a draw in Sydney will mark a historic first series victory in Australia for an Indian side.

India will begin the fourth Test as favourites, having dominated the Melbourne match with both the ball and the bat will hope to continue their dominance as history beckons.

Kohli will again be the prized scalp for the Australians as he looks to add to his 259-run tally from the first three Tests.

