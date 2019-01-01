India vs Australia: India’s predicted XI for Sydney Test; Ashwin could make a comeback

The Indian team has a great chance to win their first-ever Test series in Australia at the Sydney Cricket ground. After taking a 2-1 lead in Melbourne, the visitors will be hoping for a win or a draw in the next Test to clinch the series. Since Rohit Sharma has flown back home to spend time with his wife and newborn, India may make just one change for the final Test, which begins on January 3.

If Ravichandran Ashwin is fit, then India could look at playing a three-pacer and two-spinner combination or look at playing Hardik Pandya, who can score quick runs and chip in with medium pace overs.

Here’s a look at India’s predicted XI.

Mayank Agarwal

The youngster was handed his debut in the Boxing Day Test and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. With 76 in the first innings and a gritty 42 in the second innings, he completely justified his inclusion in the squad and he will surely retain his spot in the side for the final Test match in Sydney.

Hanuma Vihari

Vihari was handed a new role in the Boxing Day Test with the Andhra batsman opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal. While he was not able to score big, he did manage to tackle the new ball well. While he didn’t find a place in the XI in the first Test, Rohit Sharma being ruled out of Perth Test handed him a brilliant opportunity. He can also bowl the occasional off-spinners to give the fast bowlers a break.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara was the star performer for India in the Melbourne Test as his 106 off 319 balls in the first innings laid a perfect foundation for the hosts. Currently, he is the top scorer for India in the series and he can once again be the difference maker between the two sides in the final Test encounter in Sydney.

Virat Kohli

The year 2018 was brilliant for the India skipper as he was the top run-getter in Test match with 1322 runs and he will surely be looking to start 2019 in similar fashion. In 2015, Kohli slammed a brilliant 147 at the same venue as India held the visitors to a draw and he will be looking to repeat the heroics.

Ajinkya Rahane

The Indian vice-captain has shown flashes of brilliance but he needs to play a knock of substance to help the team. He did get a start in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, but was unable to convert it into a big innings. Rahane has been guilty of throwing it away while being set on several occasions in the past and the time and place is just right for him to make a healthy contribution in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant

The wicket-keeper batsman has already broken a number of records in this series when it comes to completing dismissals and he will be looking to continue his brilliant run of form. Pant has the necessary ability to bat in the heart of the middle order and he must use this opportunity to play a big innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin/Hardik Pandya

With Rohit Sharma opting out of the Test match, India may turn to Ravichandran Ashwin. He missed the third Test due to injury but in Sydney, he could be the answer to Australia’s Nathan Lyon. If Ashwin is not declared completely fit, the visitors can opt for Hardik Pandya. He will add another pace option to the team and in the absence of Rohit, he can be a more than capable batsman in the middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja’s ability to bowl long and economical spells can help in building pressure from one end. Add to that his live wire fielding skills and Jadeja is a captain’s delight. Being a genuine all-rounder, Jadeja will also provide much needed meat to India’s lower order. The all-rounder took five wickets in the Boxing Day Test and he will surely retain his position in the side for the final Test match in Sydney.

Mohammed Shami

Shami was exceptional in Perth and he provided brilliant support to Jasprit Bumrah in Melbourne. The problem with Shami often has been when he is not firing on all cylinders. His inability to control things when not bowling at his best hurts the team and the experienced pacer needs to work on that front.

Ishant Sharma

The old warhorse has been on the money for the team in all three Test matches so far and Virat Kohli will expect the fellow Delhi boy to shoulder the burden of leading the pace attack yet again. In Melbourne, he was not among wickets but the lanky pacer will be looking to change that in Sydney.

Jasprit Bumrah

For Bumrah, 48 wickets in his debut Test season is highest by any pace bowler and the youngster is in the peak of form as India travel to Sydney for the fourth Test. In Melbourne, Bumrah took 6-33 to rout Paine’s side for 151 and carve out a first-innings lead of 292 and then claimed 3-53 in the second innings for a match haul of 9-86, and was deservedly named man of the match.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 09:59 IST