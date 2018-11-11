India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag picks his openers for Test matches, passes verdict on Rohit Sharma’s place

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli did compete in South Africa and England, but could not manage to win the series and while the scoreline is not indicative of the competition in both the series, the Indian team will have their work cut out when they land in Australia.

There is this common feeling that India might clinch the Test series as the hosts will be without David Warner and Steve Smith and this presents the Indian bowling attack with a great chance to slicing through the batting order.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, who was at his belligerent best in Australia during the 2003 and 2008 tours, believed that India should open with Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul and give them an extended rope.

“Prithvi and Rahul should open. Because the trend Down Under is that whoever is an attacking batsman makes a lot of runs and wins matches for the team,” Sehwag told India TV.

ALSO READ: Rohit can be a destructive batsman like Viv , Sehwag in Tests - Sunil Gavaskar

He also backed Rohit Sharma and said that the team management should play him in the first Test.

“Definitely Rohit should be part of the playing XI. A player who has scored 3 double hundreds in ODIs shouldn’t be sitting out of Tests. I have been repeating this for a long time now,” Sehwag added.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:30 IST