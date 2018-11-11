Rohit Sharma can be a destructive batsman like Viv Richards, Virender Sehwag in Tests - Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma, who is on the cusp of achieving a unique record in Chennai if India manages to sweep the T20I series, has been receiving rave reviews for not only his batting against the white ball, but also his captaincy.

“The standout performer in both the limited overs series and the T20 series has been Rohit Sharma. Like Virender Sehwag before him, he is unstoppable once he gets going and like Viru he has an appetite for big hundreds. When Viru used to get out looking to hit another delivery out of the park, there used to be consternation around the ground, just like it is when Rohit gets out to a seemingly casual shot,” former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Times of India.

Rohit has been included in the Test squad to face Australia and Gavaskar is hopeful that the right-hander will be able to translate his white ball form in Test cricket.

“If Rohit can turn his white ball exploits into red ball cricket, he will be the most destructive batsman in the world after Viv Richards and Virender Sehwag,” he wrote.

The Indian captain for the T20I series went past Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer for India in the shortest format of the game in the second match at Lucknow. He now needs 69 more runs to become the leading run-scorer in the world in this format.

