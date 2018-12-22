India vs Australia: ‘Want to see tiger in the wild and not put in a cage’ – Sandeep Patil defends Virat Kohli

Under-fire India skipper Virat Kohli has found support in former selector Sandeep Patil, who defended his aggressive behaviour in the ongoing Test series against Australia. Many former cricketers hit out at the India captain for his altercation with Tim Paine in the second Test in Perth, which the tourists lost by 146 runs.

Former cricketer and chief selector Sandeep Patil has now jumped into the defence of Kohli and said that he should continue his mean streak going in the four-match Test series, which is locked at 1-1.

“When a tiger’s claws and teeth are clipped, it becomes tame. Kohli’s aggression should not be thwarted and he is right in turning on the aggression. I want to see the tiger in the wild and not put in a cage,” Patil was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

“Look, there is the match referee to keep a check on things, the Indian cricket board too. If he crosses the line, he will pay the price but he should not stop being aggressive,” he added.

The battle of words between Virat Kohli and Tim Paine was a constant in Perth with the umpires Chris Gaffaney and Kumar Dharmasena having to make the two skippers understand the importance of playing the game rather than getting into verbal duels.

The conversation started with Paine telling Kohli: “You’re the one that lost it yesterday, now you’re trying to be cool today.” Umpire Gaffaney interrupted and said: “That’s enough.” But Paine wasn’t done as he said: “We are allowed to talk.” Gaffaney said: “Play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you’re the captain.” But Paine added one last salvo and said: “Keep your cool, Virat.” Kohli responded with a smile.

