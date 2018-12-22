 India vs Australia: VVS Laxman makes bold prediction ahead of Boxing Day Test
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India vs Australia: VVS Laxman makes bold prediction ahead of Boxing Day Test

VVS Laxman was present at the India Today Conclave South 2018 and when asked about the possible result of the ongoing Test series, the former India cricketer replied, “India...3-1”.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2018 11:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Australia,VVS Laxman,VVS Laxman prediction
India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's batsman Usman Khawaja.(AFP)

India and Australia are tied at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne and although the series has been quite evenly contested till now, VVS Laxman believes that India will be victorious by a 3-1 margin.

Laxman was present at the India Today Conclave South 2018 and when asked about the possible result of the ongoing Test series, the former India cricketer replied, “India...3-1”.

Laxman had earlier predicted the same ahead of the series in November.

READ: We wanted Kumble to continue as India coach but he wanted to quit: Laxman

“I expect the series to close 3-1 in India’s favour. I don’t see any draws in Australian conditions. I don’t think India would have a better opportunity. And I am not saying so because there is no Steve Smith and Dave Warner. I am saying this because they have the potential. I got it totally wrong in England when I thought India will win 4-1. But I think they have the ability,” Laxman told Aajtak in an interview.

India suffered a 146-run drubbing at the hands of Australia in the second Test. The four-match series is now level at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:09 IST

tags

more from cricket