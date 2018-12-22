India vs Australia: VVS Laxman makes bold prediction ahead of Boxing Day Test

India and Australia are tied at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne and although the series has been quite evenly contested till now, VVS Laxman believes that India will be victorious by a 3-1 margin.

Laxman was present at the India Today Conclave South 2018 and when asked about the possible result of the ongoing Test series, the former India cricketer replied, “India...3-1”.

Laxman had earlier predicted the same ahead of the series in November.

“I expect the series to close 3-1 in India’s favour. I don’t see any draws in Australian conditions. I don’t think India would have a better opportunity. And I am not saying so because there is no Steve Smith and Dave Warner. I am saying this because they have the potential. I got it totally wrong in England when I thought India will win 4-1. But I think they have the ability,” Laxman told Aajtak in an interview.

India suffered a 146-run drubbing at the hands of Australia in the second Test. The four-match series is now level at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:09 IST