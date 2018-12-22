India vs Australia: VVS Laxman makes bold prediction ahead of Boxing Day Test
VVS Laxman was present at the India Today Conclave South 2018 and when asked about the possible result of the ongoing Test series, the former India cricketer replied, “India...3-1”.cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2018 11:12 IST
India and Australia are tied at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne and although the series has been quite evenly contested till now, VVS Laxman believes that India will be victorious by a 3-1 margin.
Laxman was present at the India Today Conclave South 2018 and when asked about the possible result of the ongoing Test series, the former India cricketer replied, “India...3-1”.
Laxman had earlier predicted the same ahead of the series in November.
READ: We wanted Kumble to continue as India coach but he wanted to quit: Laxman
“I expect the series to close 3-1 in India’s favour. I don’t see any draws in Australian conditions. I don’t think India would have a better opportunity. And I am not saying so because there is no Steve Smith and Dave Warner. I am saying this because they have the potential. I got it totally wrong in England when I thought India will win 4-1. But I think they have the ability,” Laxman told Aajtak in an interview.
India suffered a 146-run drubbing at the hands of Australia in the second Test. The four-match series is now level at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
First Published: Dec 22, 2018 11:09 IST