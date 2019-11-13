India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh employ unique drill to hone close catching skills in Indore - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:54 IST

Test cricket is all about honing your skills and putting it to use when the pressure is amped. As such, Bangladesh hit the ground running on day 2 of their training session with a lot of intensity and put special emphasis on close catching - a trait which is of great importance in Indian conditions.

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday.

Ryan Cook, who is their fielding coach, put to use different methods to drill in the lessons to the players. After taking them through their paces in outfield catches, he brought out a rather unique drill to help the players hone their close-catching skill.

He stood crouched, stuck the face of his bat out and slapped the ball on it which then ricocheted off to the close in fielders. Mushfiqur Rahim, who has ditched the gloves in Test cricket, looked very sharp and even took a blinder in practice. There were few inputs put across by Cook to his fielders as the session drew to a close.

A rather unique drill employed by Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/1ojB4qNW8G — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) November 13, 2019

Speaking about the challenge, captain Mominul Haque said that the players were excited to take on India in their own conditions.

“Playing a full-fledged Test series against India will provide us with a good opportunity. We all are excited for the challenge that awaits us. We will try to play good cricket. The team management has not decided yet, so I do not know what the composition of our side will be for the first Test. I think it would be a good wicket for batting,” the captain said on the eve of the match.