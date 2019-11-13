e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli offers interesting theory behind Team India’s practice with red and pink balls

Ind vs Ban: Speaking about the drill, Kohli said that it was a concerted effort made to adjust to the conditions and adapt to the pink ball as it offered considerable amount of seam and swing.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2019 14:53 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli throws the new pink ball ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, in Indore, Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli throws the new pink ball ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh, in Indore, Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019.(PTI)
         

On Tuesday, many Indian batsmen, which included captain Virat Kohli, took throw downs with the pink ball. However, the session did not see only pink ball being chucked at the batsmen - they had to alternate between red and pink balls and it was interesting to see how the batsmen adjusted and adapted their game accordingly.

Speaking about the drill, Kohli said that it was a concerted effort made to adjust to the conditions and adapt to the pink ball as it offered considerable amount of seam and swing.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli reveals what bothered him during the 2014 England tour

“I played against the pink ball for the first time yesterday and it swings a lot more compared to the red ball as there is extra lacquer on the ball which does not go away too soon and also the seam holds upright for a longer period of time. If the pitch has enough assistance, the fast bowlers will be in the game for a longer period of time,” Kohli said on the eve of the first match at Indore.

 Also Watch | Team India hit the nets ahead of first Test against Bangladesh

ALSO READ: Team India’s predicted XI for Indore Test - Veteran pacer likely to return

“I was given an opportunity yesterday to try it out. I think everyone of us went through the drill (of alternating between pink and red ball) as you require extra concentration to pick the pink ball after you have played the red ball. I think it also helped us work on our reflexes because if you play with the red ball in the nets and then arrive to play with the pink ball, it becomes quite difficult, which can be the case in the match as well. So, we tried this trying to put together a match scenario, get into the zone where we were able to pick the ball a lot better,” the captain further added.

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news