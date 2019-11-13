India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli offers interesting theory behind Team India’s practice with red and pink balls

cricket

On Tuesday, many Indian batsmen, which included captain Virat Kohli, took throw downs with the pink ball. However, the session did not see only pink ball being chucked at the batsmen - they had to alternate between red and pink balls and it was interesting to see how the batsmen adjusted and adapted their game accordingly.

Speaking about the drill, Kohli said that it was a concerted effort made to adjust to the conditions and adapt to the pink ball as it offered considerable amount of seam and swing.

“I played against the pink ball for the first time yesterday and it swings a lot more compared to the red ball as there is extra lacquer on the ball which does not go away too soon and also the seam holds upright for a longer period of time. If the pitch has enough assistance, the fast bowlers will be in the game for a longer period of time,” Kohli said on the eve of the first match at Indore.

“I was given an opportunity yesterday to try it out. I think everyone of us went through the drill (of alternating between pink and red ball) as you require extra concentration to pick the pink ball after you have played the red ball. I think it also helped us work on our reflexes because if you play with the red ball in the nets and then arrive to play with the pink ball, it becomes quite difficult, which can be the case in the match as well. So, we tried this trying to put together a match scenario, get into the zone where we were able to pick the ball a lot better,” the captain further added.