India vs Bangladesh: Team India’s predicted XI for Indore Test - Veteran pacer likely to return

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:30 IST

India will look to continue their impressive run at home when they lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test of two-match series at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting Thursday. The hosts recorded a comeback series victory in the T20I series and now will be eager to perform at similar level in the upcoming Test series. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has already warned teammates that they cannot commit the mistake of taking Bangladesh lightly and will have to be at the top of their game in order to get the better of their Asian rivals. This means that India are likely to field their strongest team for first Test and this could be their XI for the clash.

Also Read: R Ashwin set to join two Indian stalwarts in elite Test list

Rohit Sharma

After a man of the series performance against South Africa, opener Rohit Sharma will be one of the first names on team sheet for the hosts. Rohit has got a new lease of life in the longest format and the team management will be eager to see he gets enough chances so that he can build on his new-found success.

Mayank Agarwal

Opener Mayank Agarwal too was among the runs against Proteas and he is almost certain to partner Rohit at the top of the innings. Mayank has been a revelation since making his debut and his consistency has made him an integral part of the team. Only a freak injury can rule him out from being in the playing XI for this game.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was hot and cold against South Africa but with him in the side, India look a much more secure side. Pujara’s ability to bat for long and stitch big partnerships in second to none in the Indian team.

Also Read: ‘He bamboozled us’: Adam Gilchrist names biggest nemesis of his career

Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli is back to lead the side after being rested from the T20I series. He has led India to top of the World Test Championships table and will be eager to extend that lead in the upcoming series. Kohli also broke his 2019 century duck by slamming a double ton against Proteas and will be eager to build on it against Bangladesh.

Ajinkya Rahane

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane too seems to have rediscovered his old touch and after few good performances against South Africa, he will be hopeful of delivering for the team against Bangladesh. The trusted lieutenant of Kohli remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

Also Read: Unbeaten for 7 years, best win% in world - Story behind India’s fortress

Ravindra Jadeja

There is hardly anything that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja cannot do. He can score quick runs, stitch big partnership, take crucial wickets and his fielding ability is arguably second to none in the Indian team. An integral part of Indian middle-order and one of the most potent spinners in the world, Jadeja is almost guaranteed of a spot in the eleven.

Wriddhiman Saha

Time and time again Wriddhiman Saha has proved why is regarded as the best wicket-keeper in the country. He was at his surreal best during the South Africa series and his glouve-work was responsible for some jaw-drapping moments. Despite Rishabh Pant being a more effective batsman, Saha is expected to take the glouves for this clash simply because he is more secure behind the stumps.

R Ashwin

Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is just one wicket away from becoming the third Indian to scalp 250+ wickets at home. This says it all about Ashwin’s credentials as India’s best bowler on home soil. His ability to contribute with the ball also tips the scale in his favour.

Also Read: R Ashwin set to join two Indian stalwarts in elite Test list

Umesh Yadav

Fast-bowler Umesh Yadav played two Tests against South Africa and returned with outstanding haul of 11 wickets in the series. In Indian conditions, Umesh remains a lethal wicket-taking bowler for skipper Kohli and he will want the pacer to produce similar level of performance against Bangladesh.

Mohammed Shami

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami is good with the new ball but with the old ball he is even better. He was the second highest wicket-taker against South Africa and his form will be crucial against Bangladesh. Moreover, Shami’s ability to pick wickets in dying stages of a Test match is second to none.

Also Read: Rohit and Jadeja involved in banter ahead of first Test in Indore

Ishant Sharma

India are likely to go in with five bowlers that means Ishant Sharma expected to form a fearsome three-pronged pace attack with Shami and Umesh. Ishant was dropped from the final Test against South Africa in favour of Shahbaz Nadeem but considering India’s depth in batting, he is likely to return into the XI.