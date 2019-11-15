India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal slams 2nd double hundred in 5 innings, continues rich vein of form

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:07 IST

India opener Mayank Agarwal slammed his second double hundred on Day 2 of the first India vs Bangladesh Test match in Indore. Mayank, who now has three hundreds in his last 5 Test innings, strengthened India’s position in the driver’s seat as the hosts took their lead well past 200 in the final session of the second day’s play. India led 215 runs by runs when Mayank reached his double century with a six. This happened after India had bowled Bangladesh out for 150 on Day 1 after they opted to bat.

“He has scored a triple century (domestic cricket). So he knows how to take the innings forward… from 60-70 to 100 or 120 to 150 and then on to a double hundred. If you are not used to it then you lose concentration,” Sunil Gavaskar told the host broadcasters.

WATCH: Captain Kohli’s wishes are Mayank’s command: Opener hits double ton

“The way he paced his innings…I think the first 50 runs… that is how good players build their innings. In the first 50 runs he took a lot of balls and as the innings progressed, the balls to the next fifty came down. That shows when you are in form and in good mindset, playing with a positive aggression; you will put pressure on the bowlers. That is exactly what Mayank Agarwal exhibited today,” Laxman told the host broadcasters.

Mayank hit 5 sixes and 25 fours in his innings. The Karnataka opener had slammed his maiden double ton against South Africa.

There was no joy for the visiting team bowlers as they looked out of sorts with only pacer Abu Jayed, who took all the four Indian wickets, looking good among the pack. India started the day on 86/1 with Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. The pair had seen India through to the end of play on Day 1 after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early but the partnership did not last long on Friday.

Jayed lured Pujara into a drive in the fourth over of the day with a delivery outside off that moved away slightly. The ball took the outside edge and substitute fielder Saif Hassan did well to dive to his left and hold on at fourth slip. The second wicket stand between Pujara and Agarwal thus ended on 91.

Mayank got to his fifty with a four in the next over but then Abu Jayed struck again for Bangladesh in the next with the all important wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The umpire had initially not raised his finger for the LBW appeal but Mominul Haque went for the review. Ball tracking showed that the delivery would have taken Kohli’s lef stump and the decision was reversed. Kohli was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Rahane and Mayank then took charge and stitched a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket to literally bat Bangladesh out of the game. Rahane missed out on a well-deserved hundred as he was dismissed for by Abu Jayed.