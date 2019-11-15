India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli asks Mayank Agarwal to go for double ton, batsman fulfills captain’s wishes - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:37 IST

India opener Mayank Agarwal carried on his scintilliating form on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh as he went on to register his second double hundred in the longest format in Indore. The batsman reached the landmark with a six off Mehidy Hasan. On the back of his innings, India crossed 200-run lead in the match. Doing so, the right-handed batsman fulfilled the wishes of his captain Virat Kohli.

Just when Mayank had crossed the 150-run mark, the Indian skipper had signalled to him to go for a double ton from the stands. In reply to his captain, Mayank showed a thumbs-up.

As soon as Mayank crossed the 200-run mark, the Indian skipper jumped in celebrations in the stand and gave a huge applause to the opener for his performance. Kohli then signalled to the batsman to go for a triple hundred. Will Mayank become only the third batsman after Virender Sehwag and Karun Nair to get a triple hundred in Tests? Time will tell.

Also read: Ashwin bowls leg spin, knocks over stumps during Tea break - WATCH

Meanwhile, Kohli, himself, had a rare off-day with the bat, as he was dismissed for a duck just on the second ball from Abu Jayed. After his dismissal, Mayank stitched a 190-run stand alongside vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who was dismissed for 86 by Jayed.

Also read: Laxman, Gambhir enjoy Indore’s ‘Jalebi pohe’ - See Pics

Earlier on Day 1, with Mohammed Shami picking three wickets, and Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin taking two wickets each, the hosts bundled out Bangladesh for 150, after they won the toss and elected to bat. Despite losing Rohit Sharma early on, the hosts took control of the match with Mayank and Cheteshwar Pujara playing out the rest of the day and taking India to 86/1 at stumps.