e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin bowls leg spin, knocks over stumps during Tea break - WATCH

When the players went inside for the Tea break, R Ashwin dawdled out, took the ball in his hands and started bowling leg spin. After a few erratic deliveries, he started landing a few and even knocked the stumps over.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:15 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Indore
India's Ravichandran Ashwin.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin.(AP)
         

R Ashwin does not like to be stagnant for too long. He gets restless, he likes to keep talking about cricket, about his game, about someone else’s, or about anything in general, as long as it is cricket. There was a time when he bowled with three actions in one game, he is never shy of experimenting and never shy of admitting the same.

At a time when he has once again reiterated his ranking as India’s number 1 spin bowler in home conditions as, the Tamil Nadu bowler off-spinner is not content. When the players went inside for the Tea break, he dawdled out, took the ball in his hands and started bowling leg spin. After a few erratic deliveries, he started landing a few and even knocked the stumps over.

 

He has bowled these leggies in the IPL and in the past, spoken about how seriously he takes this craft. As things stand right now, he is not in India’s limited-over ambitions and this could well be his way of reminding the selectors that he is around, as an off-spinner and as a leg-spinner too.

He picked up two wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and looked very threatening on a Day 2 pitch. Not one to rest on his laurels, he still wants to add more weapons to his arsenal. He was at the nets before Day 2 began, going through his paces and bowling off spin and then rounded off the day with a round of leg spin.

tags
top news
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveThe Body trailerMicrosoft Project xCloudIPL 2020Gautam GambhirAnushka SharmaSSC CGL

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news