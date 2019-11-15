India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin bowls leg spin, knocks over stumps during Tea break - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:15 IST

R Ashwin does not like to be stagnant for too long. He gets restless, he likes to keep talking about cricket, about his game, about someone else’s, or about anything in general, as long as it is cricket. There was a time when he bowled with three actions in one game, he is never shy of experimenting and never shy of admitting the same.

At a time when he has once again reiterated his ranking as India’s number 1 spin bowler in home conditions as, the Tamil Nadu bowler off-spinner is not content. When the players went inside for the Tea break, he dawdled out, took the ball in his hands and started bowling leg spin. After a few erratic deliveries, he started landing a few and even knocked the stumps over.

Ashwin and his fascination for leg spin. pic.twitter.com/kpdyseSF3A — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) November 15, 2019

He has bowled these leggies in the IPL and in the past, spoken about how seriously he takes this craft. As things stand right now, he is not in India’s limited-over ambitions and this could well be his way of reminding the selectors that he is around, as an off-spinner and as a leg-spinner too.

He picked up two wickets in Bangladesh’s first innings and looked very threatening on a Day 2 pitch. Not one to rest on his laurels, he still wants to add more weapons to his arsenal. He was at the nets before Day 2 began, going through his paces and bowling off spin and then rounded off the day with a round of leg spin.