India vs Bangladesh: Laxman, Gambhir enjoy Indore’s ‘Jalebi pohe’ - See Pics

Ind vs Ban: The Hyderabadi took to Twitter on Friday and posted photographs of him enjoying Indore’s famous jalebi and pohe for breakfast along with former teammate and fellow commentator Gautam Gambhir.

cricket Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.
VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.(Twitter/VVS Laxman)
         

VVS Laxman during his days as a batsman was known for the flair of his stroke play. He wasn’t the one to bludgeon the ball out of the park, instead he found the gaps and timed the ball well to get his runs. As a cricket expert though, Laxman has turned out to be much more adventurous, often throwing caution to the wind and bringing things alive with his antics for Indian cricket’s broadcasters Star Sports.

ALSO READ: Ashwin bats left handed, internet says better than Rishabh Pant - WATCH

The Hyderabadi took to Twitter on Friday and posted photographs of him enjoying Indore’s famous jalebi and pohe for breakfast along with former teammate and fellow commentator Gautam Gambhir. “Kabhi pohe se teekhe, kabhi jalebi se meethe ... wonderful start to the day in Indoor, where we had breakfast outdoor,” wrote Laxman on Twitter. 

Laxman, who has been commentating on the game has been associated with Star Sports as a cricket expert for several years now, since bidding farewell to the sport. He is well respected by fans for his succinct and distinct view on the game. As a commentator Laxman has made a name for himself for his unbiased opinion.

ALSO READ: Marvellous Mayank registers 3rd Test century as India continue to pound Bangladesh

Earlier he had shared photographs of himself at the Holkar stadium with the message, “As a player or a commentator it’s a special feeling being on the ground for a test match. Feel blessed to be associated with this great game.” 

Both Gambhir and Laxman are currently in Indore as commentators for the first Test match between India and Bangladesh.

