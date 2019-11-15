India vs Bangladesh: Ashwin bats left handed, internet says better than Rishabh Pant - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:19 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin was in the limelight on Thursday, not just for picking up two crucial wickets in the Indore Test, but also for finding a new home in the Indian Premier League. His much talked about move from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals means Ashwin will now turn out for his fourth IPL franchise after stints with Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant and KXIP.

The Indian Cricket Team on Thursday posted a video of Ashwin batting left-handed during practice at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it has attracted a lot of comments from fans. Fans went to the extent of saying that Ashwin looked better than Rishabh Pant.

Pant, who incidentally will now be Ashwin’s teammate at Delhi Capitals has been facing a lot of heat on social media after his poor form with the bat in limited overs cricket.

Ashwin along with Ajinkya Rahane are the two senior Indian team players who will boost the Delhi Capitals line-up this season. The likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma joined the franchise last year and helped them reach the play-offs after a long gap.

The Delhi franchise is led by the talented youngster Shreyas Iyer, who took over from Gautam Gambhir, and is coached by Australian legend Ricky Ponting. It also boats of other big names like Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant.