IPL 2020: From Ravichandran Ashwin to Ajinkya Rahane, complete list of player trades ahead of auction

cricket

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:02 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction will take place on December 19 in Kolkata but ahead of the bidding process, the teams were allowed to trade within themselves with the deadline being November 14. The first major trade was the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals. The former KXIP skipper was a major addition for the Delhi franchise who also added Ajinkya Rahane to their ranks ahead of the season.

Ashwin played 28 matches for KXIP where he took 25 wickets with the best performance being 3/23. He also scored 144 runs with the bat and guided them to 12 wins in the tournament.

Ashwin joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab in a trade deal which saw KXIP getting Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, ending a series of intense negotiations over the India spinner’s future in the tournament.

Rahane bids farewell to Rajasthan Royals and will play for Delhi Capitals in the next edition of Indian Premier League. The Delhi franchise, in place of Rahane, traded spinners Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande to Royals. Rahane, who was the most-capped player for Royals, has played 100 games for the franchise.

He captained the franchise in 24 matches and was also their top run-getter having scored 2,810 runs at an average of 34.26 and a S/R of 122.65. Rahane also scored two centuries for the Royals and made 17 half-centuries.

Here’s the complete list of player trades ahead of auction -

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) - ₹20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹6.2 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) - ₹7.6 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹20 lakh

Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹2.2 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - ₹6.2 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - ₹75 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - ₹4 crore

Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹20 lakh

Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - ₹3 crore

(With agency inputs)