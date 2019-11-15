India vs Bangladesh: Marvellous Mayank registers 3rd Test century as India continue to pound Bangladesh

cricket

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:45 IST

Mayank Agarwal waited to get his opportunity at the international stage, he continued to pile on the runs in the domestic circuit, he broke the door down and now, the right-hander is piling it on at the international level.

He registered his 3rd Test century against Bangladesh at Indore and once again, it was an innings of remarkable calm and assurance. Barring the one blip late last evening when he was dropped by Imrul Kayes, it has been a flawless innings by the right-hander.

He looked to be in the zone right from the word go on Day 2 and took charge of proceedings against the pacers. Along with Pujara, he got off to a fast start and continued to bat at a fair clip through the day. However, when India lost Pujara and Kohli in quick succession, he also gave a great example of sound temperament as he buckled down and put away the strokes for a brief moment, before climbing into Mehidy Hasan.

DRS came to his rescue too when he was adjudged out by the on-field umpire, but hawk eye saw the ball missing the stumps, much to the delight of the crowd. It has been a sensational start to his career and Mayank, who peeled off runs away from the cameras, it doing just the same when he is under the spotlight.