India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli creates history after hosts inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:17 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli created captaincy history after India thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Riding on a scintillating double century from opener Mayank Agarwal and a power-packed show from pacers, India thumped Bangladesh inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. This is India’s sixth consecutive victory in the longest format as their scintillating form on home soil continues.

Courtesy of this latest innings victory, captain Kohli has now added his name in history books as he now holds the record of being the Indian captain with most number of innings victory. Kohli went past former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in this illustrious list.

Most innings victory for an Indian skipper

10: Virat Kohli

9: MS Dhoni

8: Mohammad Azharuddin

7: Sourav Ganguly

Overall, Kohli still has some distance to go to reach the top as he currently stands at the seventh spot. Legendary South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith leads the way with a whopping 22 such victories in the longest format.

After beating South Africa in their last Test series, India created a world record of 11 consecutive series victories at home. Following this win in Indore, India have a chance to extend their lead at top by winning the historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens.

Having taken a 1-0 lead series, India cannot lose this series now and that means they have extended their unbeaten record at home. The last time India lost a Test series on home soil was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the series against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.