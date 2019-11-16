India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal, bowlers shine as hosts clinch Indore Test by an innings and 130 runs

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:19 IST

India continued their rich vein of form on home soil as they trounced Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Courtesy of this emphatic victory, India now lead the two-match series 1-0. Opener Mayank Agarwal was the star of the show for hosts as his double century helped the team take a huge first innings lead. Not to forget the contribution of bowlers who were able to dismiss Bangladesh twice in three days. This is India’s sixth consecutive victory in the longest format.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: As it happened

After beating South Africa in their last Test series, India created a world record of 11 consecutive series victories at home. Following this win in Indore, India have a chance to extend their lead at top by winning the historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens.

Having taken a 1-0 lead series, India cannot lose this series now and that means they have extended their unbeaten record at home. The last time India lost a Test series on home soil was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the series against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.

Also Read: Mayank Agarwal is racing and he is coming for all of you

On the third day of the Test, Indian bowlers needed just three sessions to bundle out the visitors and record another comprehensive victory. Skipper Virat Kohli decided to declare overnight as India took a huge first innings lead of 343 runs.Mayank Agarwal continued his rich vein of form and his 243 runs in the first essay put India into a commanding position.

After dismantling Bangladesh for just 150 in first innings, Indian bowlers came to the party once more in second and dismissed the visitors for a paltry 213. Umesh Yadav started the assault by uprooting Imrul Kayes’ stumps in the sixth over. Ishant Sharma castled Shadman Islam in the next over and Indian bowlers didn’t look back from there.

Also Read: They move it in, they move it out, they light up Indore

Mohammed Shami joined the party and dismissed Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun in a span of two overs to leave the visitors reeling at 60/4 at lunch. Shami then removed Mahmudullah early in second session to inflict further misery on the visitors.

Mushfiqur Rahim (64) waged a lone battled for the visitors and slammed a well-calculated half-century to delay the inevitable. However, he ran out of partners soon in the final session of the day as Indian bowlers cleared up the tail to register an emphatic win.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India in second innings as he ended with a four wicket haul while Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scalped three and two wickets respectively.