e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Shami becomes the most successful bowler in 2nd innings in last two years

The right-arm bowler picked up four wickets to help his side bowl out Bangladesh for 213, and win the match by an innings and 130 runs

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian bowler M Shami (C) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah.
Indian bowler M Shami (C) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh batsman Mahmudullah.(PTI)
         

India seamer Mohammed Shami once again showed that he is the best Indian bowler in the Tests in the second innings. The right-arm bowler picked up four wickets to help his side bowl out Bangladesh for 213, and win the match by an innings and 130 runs. Doing so, he became the most successful bowler in the 2nd innings in the last two years. The 29-year-old has taken 51 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 17 in the past two years. Shami has the best strike rate of 32.2 among all the bowlers who have taken 25 or more wickets since November 2017 in the second innings of a Test.

Hindustantimes

Australia’s Pat Cummins with 48 wickets and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada with 34 wickets are at the second and third players in the list, respectively. India spinner Ravindra Jadeja with 32 wickets, and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah with 29 wickets fill up the top five spots.

Also read: ‘No runs from Kohli or Rohit yet very powerful,’ Twitter hails Team India

India took a 1-0 lead against Bangladesh as Virat Kohli & co. won their sixth consecutive Test after the match. Speaking after the match, Shami said: “The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other’s success. There are certain things I cannot even say. Given his (Umesh) power, all the boundaries in India are smaller. We don’t have restrictions as batters.”

Also read: Virat Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh

“The team management has given us freedom. We try to bat sensibly though when there is a batter at the other end. I have been empowered by the skipper and the coach. I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh as well. That makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute it well,” he added.

The two teams will play the 2nd Test in Kolkata from Friday, which will be the first day-night Test for India.

tags
top news
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
‘Match-fixing, horse-trading’: Shiv Sena sharpens attack on BJP
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
Kohli creates history after India inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Centre planning to introduce ‘One Nation, One Pay Day’ system: Labour Minister
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
Common toilets for boys, girls and security personnel in this Bihar school
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
‘India choosing to stay out of RCEP is a mistake,’ says Chinese professor
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news