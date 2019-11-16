‘No runs from Kohli or Rohit yet very powerful,’ Twitter hails Team India after they record sixth consecutive Test win

cricket

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Another Test, another victory for India. It has been a tale of familiar woes for the opposition as India again put a stranglehold on their opponents before ultimately knocking them out. This time the victim was Bangladesh as Virat Kohli and Co notched up another victory in the format to increase their lead at the top of the World Test Championship. India recorded an innings and 130-run win over Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India declared their innings on 493/6 and Bangladesh went to bat at the start of Day 3. India got the perfect start to the innings as they removed the first five Bangladesh batsmen for just 72 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim provided some resistance and scored 64 runs before being dismissed by R Ashwin. Bangladesh’s innings eventually folded for 213 runs with Mohammad Shami being the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Twitter erupted after yet another win by India as the lauded the team for their stupendous performance. Here are some of the best reactions:-

Virat must be fast becoming India’s best ever skipper ... #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 16, 2019

Another strong performance by @BCCI #INDvBAN No runs from Kohli or Rohit yet very powerful... Congratulations 👏👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 16, 2019

Every opposition team playing test match in india.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/lcamcYu8i0 — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) November 15, 2019

Like Roger Federer

Who has the ability to Win on all "Surfaces" #Shami has the ability to Pick up wickets irrespective of the "Nature" of the Pitch&Playing Conditions! #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/W8OLI8sWhC — Thiruvalluvan1969 (@Thiruva09112489) November 16, 2019

Wickets taken in the 4th innings of a home Test

All Indian pacers (2000-2015) - 18 wickets

Mohammed #Shami (2015-present) - 15 wickets#INDvBAN @MdShami11 — Aadya Sharma (@aadya_sh) November 16, 2019

Earlier, it was Mayank Agarwal who stole the show on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Indore. Mayank continued his rich vein of form in the longest format of the game as he smashed another double century to become the leading run-scorer for India in 2019. Mayank blasted the hapless Bangladesh all over the park during his innings of 243 runs off 330 balls. His innings comprised of 28 fours and 8 massive sixes as India ended the day on 493/6.

Agarwal explained that he is always trying to score big once he sets his eyes in.

“In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven’t gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score,” Agarwal said.

“Put the team in the driver’s seat from where we cannot lose becomes key. Knowing that you are batting well and you have got 100, it’s on you to take the team ahead,” Agarwal added.