Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

‘No runs from Kohli or Rohit yet very powerful,’ Twitter hails Team India after they record sixth consecutive Test win

IND vs BAN: Mushfiqur Rahim provided some resistance and scored runs before being dismissed by R Ashwin. Bangladesh’s innings eventually folded for 213 runs with Mohammad Shami being the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Team India after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam during the first test match.
Team India after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Taijul Islam during the first test match.(AP)
         

Another Test, another victory for India. It has been a tale of familiar woes for the opposition as India again put a stranglehold on their opponents before ultimately knocking them out. This time the victim was Bangladesh as Virat Kohli and Co notched up another victory in the format to increase their lead at the top of the World Test Championship. India recorded an innings and 130-run win over Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

READ | Mayank Agarwal, bowlers shine as hosts clinch Indore Test by an innings and 130 runs

India declared their innings on 493/6 and Bangladesh went to bat at the start of Day 3. India got the perfect start to the innings as they removed the first five Bangladesh batsmen for just 72 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim provided some resistance and scored 64 runs before being dismissed by R Ashwin. Bangladesh’s innings eventually folded for 213 runs with Mohammad Shami being the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Twitter erupted after yet another win by India as the lauded the team for their stupendous performance. Here are some of the best reactions:-

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, it was Mayank Agarwal who stole the show on day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Indore. Mayank continued his rich vein of form in the longest format of the game as he smashed another double century to become the leading run-scorer for India in 2019. Mayank blasted the hapless Bangladesh all over the park during his innings of 243 runs off 330 balls. His innings comprised of 28 fours and 8 massive sixes as India ended the day on 493/6.

READ | This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar bid goodbye to cricket

Agarwal explained that he is always trying to score big once he sets his eyes in.

“In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs. There have been times where I haven’t gotten runs. Every time I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score,” Agarwal said.

“Put the team in the driver’s seat from where we cannot lose becomes key. Knowing that you are batting well and you have got 100, it’s on you to take the team ahead,” Agarwal added.

