India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar urges Pakistan fans to back India against England

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan fans to support India during their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against England on Sunday. If England lose, Pakistan need to win their final match to qualify.

“Very odd, that as a Pakistani I’m saying this, and requesting all the countrymen and the Pakistan’s who are living abroad – please support whoever you think is right. But another option – you drink their waters, so you better support them. You live in England, so support England. You eat in England, so support England. However, as the Pakistanis in Pakistan, we want Pakistan to qualify. If England get knocked out and Pakistan win against Bangladesh, the way will open up for us,” Akhtar said on his official Youtube channel.

Akhtar also said that he would like to see a semifinal encounter between India and Pakistan and he could see the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side to reach the final of the tournament.

“So I want the whole of Pakistan to back India, on social media and when it comes to public news. Because we need England to be out of this tournament.”

“And if India top the points table, and Pakistan finish fourth, the semifinal will be between the two teams. I want to see this match. The entire world wants to see this match. I know that Pakistan will ruin India’s happiness in the semifinals because somehow we’re going to manage to reach the finals” Akhtar added.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 13:41 IST