India vs England, ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli on the cusp of multiple WC records

India captain Virat Kohli once again has the chance to pepper the record books when India takes on England in a crucial encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. Kohli, who has already broken a number of records in this tournament, is on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Steve Smith’s record for the most number of consecutive fifties in World Cup.

After a disappointing start to his World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli bounced back with four consecutive fifties in his next 4 innings of the World Cup. Kohli scored 72 against West Indies, 67 against Afghanistan, 77 against Pakistan and 82 against Australia.

Kohli now has 4 consecutive fifties in World Cup. Australia captain Aaron Finch and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are the other two cricketers who have achieved four consecutive 50+ scores in this World Cup.

If he manages to score another fifty+ score against England, he will join Steve Smith to become only the second player to hit 5 fifty+ scores in a single World Cup edition.

Kohli will be the first captain to achieve the feat in World Cup. Kohli currently has joint most fifty+ scores by an Indian batsman in a World Cup year. Mohammad Azharuddin also had 4 fifty+ scores in the 1992 World Cup.

Kohli has the 2nd most fifty+ scores by a batsman in this year’s World Cup, with Aaron Finch leading the pack with 5 fifty+ scores.

Other Virat Kohli stats to look forward to

Virat Kohli is 97 runs away from being the 3rd Indian batsman to score 1000 runs in World Cup.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (2278 runs) and Sourav Ganguly (1006 runs) have more than 1000 runs in the World Cup for India

Kohli is also 50 runs away from overtaking Rahul Dravid (1238 runs) to become the highest run getter in England in ODIs. He currently has 1189 runs

