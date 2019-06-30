India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli & Co look to secure semifinal berth

Live Updates: The Indian cricket team look to secure their spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they take on hosts England in Birmingham. India are currently in the second spot with 11 points with a net run rate of+1.160 while England are struggling at the fifth spot with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.051. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Kohli’s men are all but through to the semi-finals but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust the hosts from the global event. England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but losses against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia have somewhat derailed their campaign and a win is necessary for them to maintain their hold on their own fortune. The hosts will further be boosted by the return of opener Jason Roy who missed three games due to injury.

11:32 hrs IST Kohli on Dhoni Backing the under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that the veteran stumper-batsman was someone who didn’t need to be told what to do. “He (Dhoni) had a decent game against Pakistan. Against Afghanistan on that pitch, he looked really assured. We had discussed shot selection with him for that game. In the last game again, he came out and looked really good,” he said.





11:28 hrs IST India’s new jersey India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said he is fine with the new ‘away jersey’ for one game as it looks smart but maintained that blue will always remain their original colour. “For one game, it’s fine. I don’t think permanently we’d be heading in that direction because blue has always been our colour, very proud to wear that. For a change and looking at the occasion, it’s (away jersey) a very smart kit,” Kohli told reporters on the eve of their crunch tie against hosts and pre-tournament favourites England.





11:18 hrs IST India on top It all looks good for the Indians as the top-order has done well and the bowlers have been impressive from the word go. M.S. Dhoni’s slow knock against Afghanistan did see some pundits raising their voices, but the former India skipper silenced them with his knock against West Indies on a slow track at the Old Trafford on Thursday. In fact, he picked 16 runs from the last over of the innings to finish with an unbeaten 56 off 61 balls at an impressive strike rate of 91.80.





11:05 hrs IST Jason Roy returns England opener Jason Roy is set to return from a torn hamstring in Sunday’s crucial Cricket World Cup match against India, said captain Eoin Morgan who is optimistic quick Jofra Archer will continue to play through a side strain. England need all hands on deck after back-to-back defeats complicated their semi-finals passage ahead of their last two group assignments against India and New Zealand -- teams they have not beaten in World Cup since 1992.



