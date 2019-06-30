India vs England, World Cup 2019: Why this will be the most unique match in World Cup history

The India vs England ICC World Cup 2019 fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham will be the most unique match in the history of the tournament. It not only bears special significance as the outcome of it will more-or-less seal hosts England’s fate in the tournament but it will also be the first of its kind match in a World Cup where children will take over the off-field duties, including pre and post-match commitments, media conferences and in-match productions. The India vs England match has been titled #OneDay4Children.

The ICC in partnership with UNICEF, had announced ‘One Day for Children’ bringing together cricket’s one billion fans to help build a better world for every child.

#OneDay4Children will use the power and reach of the World Cup to help children learn to play and be healthy. The money raised will support UNICEF’s work for children in cricket playing nations across the world.

While there were various activities throughout all the matches in the World Cup regarding the cause but the campaign will peak during Sunday’s India-England encounter at Edgbaston.

Three young cricket-mad children have been appointed ‘Playground Pundits’ and will take over some of the production elements.

The ‘Playground Pundits’ also supported and managed the captains’ press conference on the eve of the match.

India captain Virat Kohli too answered questions by children during the press conference.

During the match, the children will assist the commentators and presenters in the broadcast zone, make announcements over the PA system encouraging spectators to donate and take part in a special social media take-over.

“As part of our continuing work with UNICEF through Cricket for Good, we are delighted to launch #OneDay4Children and use the platform of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 to help more children to play and be healthy. This is our most ambitious charity project to date and we know that cricket’s one billion fans will come together to help build a better world for every child,” said ICC’s Dave Richardson.

“Our partners have got right behind #OneDay4Children, with global broadcast partner Star Sports ensuring it will be seen by hundreds of millions around the world, whilst locally in the UK Sky have also committed to promoting it to their viewers. Booking.com and Gray Nicolls have committed to a significant donation whilst our other global partners are working on in-venue activations and promotions to drive fundraising ensuring our #OneDay4Children match really captures the imagination of cricket fans.”

