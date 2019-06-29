World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli answers a young girl’s question at the pre-match press conference in Birmingham - Watch

India are set to face England on Sunday in the World Cup match, which will be titled #OneDay4Children in support of ICC Cricket 4 Good and UNICEF’s joint fundraising efforts to offer support to children across the globe. A day before the match, India captain Virat Kohli was introduced by a new media manager in the press room before the star of the press conference in Birmingham on Saturday.

Surprisingly, the new media manager was a little kid, who is part of the project. With Kohli standing behind him with an embracing smile on his fan, the young fan went about introducing the skipper.

“Hello everyone, we are the playground pundits and we are taking over tomorrow’s match to help raise money for ‘One Day for Children’. I am Edward, and I’ll be your media manager for the day,” the kid said.

A new media manager, question from a little one - What a way to start a pre-match press conference 😊😊



“I am very excited to introduce India captain Virat Kohli,” he further said. “Now here’s the first question.” The kid then went to sit down and handed the microphone to a kid who asked the first question, which prompted laughter into the room.

“Hi, Virat. I am Neha. Are you excited about tomorrow’s match?,” a girl kid asked the question.

In his reply, Kohli said: “Yes, Neha. Thank you for the lovely question. We are very excited. It’s a very special occassion. It’s the first time this is being done and we are very excited to be a part of such a special game, and I hope you are excited to watch the match.

India are currently unbeaten in the tournament with five wins and a draw in six games. A win in their next three games will seal their ticket to semifinal.

