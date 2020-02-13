India vs New Zealand: ‘A long walk by the Blue Springs’ - Team India take a day off ahead of Test series - see pics

cricket

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:25 IST

The players of Indian cricket team took a day off to go sightseeing ahead of the Test series against New Zealand starting February 21. The visitors are also scheduled to play a practice match before the two-match Test series against Kane Williamson’s troops starting Friday. India won the T20I series 5-0 but lost the ODI series 0-3 and they have a chance to finish the tour on a high.

Also Read: Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media

Ahead of the practice game, Indian stars were pictured strolling around the Blue Springs in Putaruru. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin joined the team ahead of the Test series and they were also present in the pictures uploaded on social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Twitter post read: “A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the team mates, that’s how #TeamIndia spent the day off ahead of the Test series.”

A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the team mates, that's how #TeamIndia spent the day off ahead of the Test series. pic.twitter.com/TPmIisqW8v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2020

Clarity on opening combination, a call on whether Ravichandran Ashwin’s variations can trump Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round skill-sets will be the focus for India in their three-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

India could not have asked for a better practice game as the opposition team is full of New Zealand senior and A team players, including leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, in its ranks.

Also Read: ‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs

The inclusion of first team white ball pacers Scott Kuggeliejn and Blair Tickner will be the kind of test which both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill will relish as they make a case for their inclusion in the playing XI for the first Test starting in Wellington.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma

((With agency inputs))