‘Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed’: Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media

cricket

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:29 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This has sent fans and players in a tizzy. Taking to Twitter, RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his surprise at the development. Kohli wrote: Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help.

Posts disappear and the captain isn’t informed. 😨 @rcbtweets, let me know if you need any help. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 13, 2020

The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just ‘Royal Challengers’.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

They have also deleted photos from Instagram. Their official page on the popular photo-sharing platform shows 0 posts. This comes a day after they signed Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor for IPL 2020. RCB on Tuesday announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue.

As per the partnership, there will be a “jersey-front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in-stadium integration at home matches, digital and other highly visible media platforms, a statement had said.

Earlier AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed their surprise over the developments. “Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand.

Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? 🤔 Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go? 😳 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 12, 2020

“Folks at @rcbtweets, what’s happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it’s just a strategy break. ????” de Villiers wrote.