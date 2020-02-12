e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘What googly is this’ - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media

IPL 2020: ‘What googly is this’ - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media

RCB, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just ‘Royal Challengers’.

cricket Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate after claiming the wicket.
RCB bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli celebrate after claiming the wicket.(PTI)
         

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, sending not only fans but their star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a tizzy.

“Arey @rcbtweets, what googly is this? Where did your profile pic and Instagram posts go?” Chahal tweeted on his way back from New Zealand where he failed to inspire India to an ODI series win as they lost 0-3. Chahal was part of India’s 5-0 T20I series whitewash prior to the ODIs.

RCB, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows.

The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just ‘Royal Challengers’.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

READ: ‘Let’s settle this in April’: Rahul’s message for Neesham after 3rd ODI

The RCB, meanwhile, announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, a part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, a diversified conglomerate in the financial services industry on Tuesday.

The partnership of title sponsor for the marquee T20 team includes the heavily valued “jersey front” logo placement, which will be prominent on the playing and training jersey, in stadium integration at home matches, digital and other high visible media platforms, a statement had said.

cricket news