India vs New Zealand: Harbhajan Singh trolls Ross Taylor over ‘tongue poking’ celebration

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:57 IST

New Zealand batting star Ross Taylor on Tuesday produced one his best one-day international knocks to help the Kiwis beat India in the first match of the series in Hamilton. Chasing a huge target of 348 runs, Taylor produced a blitz of his own to stay unbeaten on 109 off 84 deliveries as he guided the hosts to a memorable win.

Taylor hit 10 boundaries and 4 sixes during his stay in the middle and brought up his 21st ODI century in the process. One thing that can be associated with Taylor’s centuries is his peculiar celebration. He lifts both his hands up to acknowledge the crowd and lets his tongue out.

In an interview to Wide World of Sports, as reported by cricket.com.au in 2015, Taylor’s celebration could be a cheeky dig at selectors and for his family.

“Right back when I was at age group I got dropped a couple of times when I got hundreds. Then I poked my tongue out - (after) I got dropped - against Australia, my second ODI hundred.

“Ever since then my daughter has been pretty happy when I poke my tongue out and that’s pretty much for her as well,” Taylor had said.

After his match winning knock on Tuesday, Taylor repeated the celebration and Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is commentating on the series, decided to troll him on Twitter.

“What a knock @RossLTaylorwell done.. tell me why do u put the tongue out every time score 100??? good game of cricket #indvsnz,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

What a knock @RossLTaylor well done.. tell me why do u put the tongue out every time score 100??? 😜good game of cricket #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/XjNuXVxrTW — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 5, 2020

Taylor is expected to play a key role for New Zealand in the ODI series in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson. He has been New Zealand’s most dependable batsman for quite some time now and the Kiwis will depend on him if they intend to wrap up the ODI series after a dismal 0-5 loss in the T20I series.