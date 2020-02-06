MSK Prasad has his say on MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours

cricket

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:04 IST

The outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that he is a big fan of MS Dhoni but added that it is duty of the selectors to move on and identify the next generation of cricketers to take over the reins from the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. The rumours of Dhoni’s retirement has been making the rounds after he was not offered a central contract and right now, it looks like his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will play a major role in deciding his place in the squad for the T20 World Cup which will take place in October this year.

When asked about Dhoni’s chances, Prasad was clear that the veteran has achieved everything there is to be achieved but the selectors are still looking at young talents to replace him.

“As far as we are concerned, we are backing youngsters and giving them as many opportunities to settle well and play long,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Mahi will take a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I keep professional duty aside, I am as big a fan of Dhoni as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun winning two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 Status in Tests. Nobody can question that.

“About his career, he will take a call. As selectors, our duty is to move on and identify the next generation of players and keep giving them chances,” he added.

Ambati Rayudu was pegged to be India’s choice for the no. 4 position but lacklustre showing in New Zealand, followed by an inconsistent run in the IPL led to Rayudu being dropped from the World Cup squad in place of allrounder Vijay Shankar. Later, Shikhar Dhawan was injured in the middle of the tournament and Rishabh Pant was called in as a replacement. A disappointed Rayudu announced his retirement on Twitter.

“I felt seriously for Rayudu. I can clearly say that. It was a very touch and go issue. Our committee always felt that he should be on the radar of Test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. And, I spoke to him as to why he was not focussing on Test cricket,” Prasad said.

He further added: “If you remember, based on the IPL performances, we picked him for ODIs, which may not look appropriate to many. Then, we focussed on his fitness for one month at the NCA, helped him there. He has delivered to an extent.”