‘I feel bad for him’ - MSK Prasad opens up on Ambati Rayudu’s exclusion from World Cup

Going into the World Cup in England tournament last year, Ambati Rayudu was pegged to be India’s choice for the no. 4 position. The batsman made a mark at the Asia Cup in 2018, and became a regular in the Indian cricket team. But lack-lustrous showing in New Zealand, followed by an inconsistent run in the IPL led to Rayudu being dropped from the World Cup squad in place of allrounder Vijay Shankar. Later, Shikhar Dhawan was injured in the middle of the tournament and Rishabh Pant was called in as a replacement. A disappointed Rayudu announced his retirement on Twitter.

Outgoing India chief selector MSK Prasad, in an interview, opened up on the episode and admitted that he felt bad for the Hyderabad cricketer.

“I felt seriously for Rayudu. I can clearly say that. It was a very touch and go issue. Our committee always felt that he should be on the radar of Test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour. And, I spoke to him as to why he was not focussing on Test cricket,” Prasad told Sportstar in an interview.

He further added: “If you remember, based on the IPL performances, we picked him for ODIs, which may not look appropriate to many. Then, we focussed on his fitness for one month at the NCA, helped him there. He has delivered to an extent.”

Prasad further said: “Unfortunately, I am also hurt at what happened to him (apparently referring to the 2019 World Cup selection when Rayudu was ignored) having played with him. I feel bad for him.”

Rayudu, after the World Cup, announced a return to cricket, and played for Hyderabad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but later announced a retirement from domestic circuit. He, though, will play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL tournament.