India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul scripts record after prolific T20I series against New Zealand

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:54 IST

KL Rahul has been enjoying the form of his life lately and his performances in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has solidified his spot in the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup. The right-hander ended the series with 224 runs from five matches with two half centuries and that is the highest score by an India batsmen in a bilateral T20I series. The previous record belonged to Virat Kohli who scored 199 runs against Australia in 2016. However, this was the first ever five-match T20I series for India and the previous scores came in three matches.

Most runs by an India batsman in a bilateral T20I series -

224 - KL Rahul vs New Zealand (5 matches)

199 - Virat Kohli vs Australia, 2016 (3 matches)

183 - Virat Kohli vs West Indies, 2019 (3 matches)

164 - KL Rahul vs West Indies, 2019 (3 matches)

162 - Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, 2017 (3 matches)

Overall, he is second in the list after Mozambique’s Damiao Couana who scored 233 against Malawi in 2019.

Most runs In bilateral T20I series -

233 runs by Damiao Couana (2019/20 v Malawi)

224 runs by KL Rahul (2019/20 vs New Zealand )

223 runs by Colin Munro (2017/18 vs West Indies)

India rode stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma’s fifty to post 163/3 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday. Rohit had to retire hurt on 60 off 41 deliveries (3x3, 3x3) after he suffered from cramps and initially decided to continue, only to soon realise he can no longer run.

But the dashing opener, batting at No.3, led from the front in the absence of Virat Kohli who was rested along with Rahul whose purple patch continued as he made 45 off 33 balls (4x4, 2x6) as India posted a challenging total.

(With agency inputs)