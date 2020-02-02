Dale Steyn has his say on Mankad dismissal during U-19 World Cup

cricket

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 14:20 IST

The ‘Mankad’ dismissal has been at the centre of a lot of controversy in the recent past and the subject once again came into the spotlight when Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira during the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup in that fashion. Pakistan won the quarter-final encounter by six wickets eventually as Huraira’s 64 off 76 balls helped them chase the target of 190 with 8.5 overs to spare. However, the ‘Mankad’ dismissal attracted a lot of criticism from a number of experts including South Africa pacer Dale Steyn.

Replying to Piers Morgan’s tweet on the incident, Steyn wrote, “This s**t’s getting outa hand.”

This shit’s getting outa hand. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2020

“If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out,” states the law on Mankad-ing.

When a bowler runs out a batsman in this fashion, it is informally called Mankad-ing. The name for such run outs was coined when Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown twice at the non-striker’s end before delivering the ball in India’s tour of Australia in 1948.

The Australian media called the act unsportsmanlike, however, the then Australian captain Don Bradman supported Mankad’s action.

India skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and England fast bowler James Anderson also had a cheeky face-off on Twitter after the incident. Anderson’s post read: “Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC??”

To this, Ashwin replied: “Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now.”

Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now😂😂🤩 https://t.co/8z5TNT57kZ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 1, 2020

He used the shredder reference because Anderson had shredded Ashwin’s photo after he used Mankad technique to dismiss Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash last season.