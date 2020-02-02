New toss, two bowlers to bowl 3 balls: Former Australia all-rounder proposes radical change to Super Over rules

cricket

The ongoing series between India and New Zealand has given the cricketing world a new talking point - two matches of the series were decided off the final ball of the super over and the Kiwis were at the receiving end of both these matches. While India showed remarkable steel, New Zealand could not handle the pressure and hence, conceded the series to India.

Now, there are fresh discussions around super over and former Australia opener Tom Moody has put forward changes which could be made to the rules dictating the super over. Taking to his Twitter account Moody wrote:

With all these #SuperOvers being played out, I’d like to make two suggestions.

2. The bowling side to nominate two bowlers to deliver 3 balls each in the super over. #cricket #foodforthought @ICC — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 1, 2020

To clarify, bowlers to deliver their 3 deliveries consecutively. #SuperOver https://t.co/INWWfBRjFt — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 1, 2020

India had not played a super over until the third T20I and since then, have been a part of two tied matches. Captain Virat Kohli spoke about the same and said that this gave his side to dig and the players gave a great account of their character.

“There’s something new I’ve learnt in the last couple of games, which is: when the opposition is playing that well, you’ve just got to stay calm in the game, observe what’s happening and if an opportunity comes your way, you capitalise on it and try and make the most of it,” Kohli told Star Sports after the match. “What happened in the last two games is unbelievable, being involved in the game and from the fans’ point of view as well.

“You couldn’t have asked for more two exciting T20s back-two-back. We had never played Super Overs before these two games and now we’ve played two back to back. It feels good when you’re out of the game, and then you come back… it shows the character of the team.”