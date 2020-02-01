cricket

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:53 IST

Some might point out that India have been lucky in the series - after all Virat Kohli’s side has won two of the four matches in the series played so far in a Super Over. But one can applaud India’s ability to find a win from the most difficult situations. In the first T20I, Shreyas Iyer slammed an unbeaten 58 off 29 balls to help his side out from a precarious situations. Iyer and KL Rahul’s partnership helped India in the 2nd T20I as well after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. And then the visitors came back from the brink of a defeat to win in a Super Over, twice. Leading 4-0, India will be hoping to register a clean sweep the series and become the first team to win a T20I bilateral series 5-0.

Here is a look at India’s Predicted XI for the 5th T20I against New Zealand:

Sanju Samson: India captain Virat Kohli praised Sanju Samson at the post-match presentation ceremony for being “fearless” on top of the order. The wicketkeeper-batsman could not get runs on the board, but as Kohli said, he is someone who can strike well immediately. Rohit Sharma could rest one more game to make way for Samson, who will be eager to prove himself.

Lokesh Rahul (wk): KL Rahul has been the player of the series for India with the bat. India might go for two other wicketkeeper specialists, and he will still be donning the gloves. That is the level fof confidence the team management has on him at the moment.

Virat Kohli (c): Kohli has got off to starts in almost every game in the series, but has not been able to capitalise on it. He did score the winning runs in the Super Over in the 3rd T20I, and now will be eager to get off to a big score in the final T20I of the series.

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has cemented a spot in the team with consistent performance in the series. He has received the backing of the skipper and the coaching staff after his match-winning performances in the first two T20Is, and he will not be

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey’s half century on Friday helped India put on a competitive total for New Zealand to chase down. He has proven to be a trustworthy customer in the middle, and will likely remain in the team.

Rishabh Pant: There was a lot of controversy when Rishabh Pant continued to be in India’s playing XI despite not being among the runs. Now that he is out of the team, there are those who want him back in the team. The youngster can still prove to be a match winner for India. He is likely to get a chance in the 5th T20I to prove his worth in the team.

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the team, as India look to try out their bench strength. India will look to test him out for one more match, most likely.

Shardul Thakur: After his final over heroics, India are likely to continue with Shardul Thakur and sit out Mohammed Shami. The right-arm seamer is starting to gain recognition as India’s back-up bowler and in Hardik Pandya’s absence, could play an important role in the team.

Kuldeep Yadav: Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the team for the first four T20Is and has not done much wrong. But with India testing its bench strength, Kuldeep Yadav may get a game in his place.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as India’s best bowler. But the right-armer has not been in the best of form since his return from injury. But it is highly unlikely that India drop him even for a game.

Navdeep Saini: Naveep Saini was impressive in the 4th T20I and has been backed by skipper Virat Kohli. He has the ability to pick up regular wickets and as long as he can do that, he is irreplaceable.