‘Dhoni never consulted us, he told media we are slow fielders’: Virender Sehwag

While criticizing the current Indian team management’s lack of communication while dropping players, former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that MS Dhoni too, at times, failed to communicate properly in the dressing room.

Sehwag, who was not at all happy with India’s decision to bench Rishabh Pant continuously, cited the example of former skipper Dhoni. Sehwag revealed that in 2012 Dhoni had said Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were being rotated at the top of the order because they are slow on the field but the same thing was never communicated to them in the dressing room.

The dashing former batsman revealed the talk in the dressing room was that Rohit Sharma needs to be given an opportunity and that is why the rotation policy is being adopted.

“When MS Dhoni said in Australia that top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The former opener was referring to the tri-series in Australia in 2012 when Dhoni had decided to rotate Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at the top of the order.

“During our time, captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don’t know if Virat Kohli does the same or not. I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players,” he said.

“Rishabh Pant has been left out how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won’t be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don’t you play him? Because he is not consistent?” Sehwag questioned.

Rishabh Pant lost his place in the Indian side after being concussed by a Pat Cummins bouncer during the India-Australia 1st ODI. Ever since then, KL Rahul has been given the dual role of a ‘keeper batsman. Pant, in fact, is the only one India’s squad, who is yet to get a game in New Zealand.