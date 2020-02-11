India vs New Zealand: Mount Maunganui weather and pitch report for 3rd ODI - Bright sunshine, slow track on offer

cricket

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 06:17 IST

India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. With the series already lost, India would aim to avoid a whitewash for the first time against New Zealand in a series involving three or more matches. Virat Kohli and Co. have a job not to let a 31-year-old history repeat itself. 1989 was the last time India were whitewashed in an ODI series involving three or more matches when they lost to West Indies 0-5. Apart from the whitewash scenario, India will have an opportunity to try out some players who have not got a go in this ODI series. Captain Virat Kohli has made it clear that ODIs are not the focus point now but it may sure give an idea about some players who are vouching for that spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad for the world event in Australia in October this year.

Rishabh Pant is the only Indian cricketer who is yet to play a game in this New Zealand tour. It will be interesting to see if the Indian team management does give him a go, asking KL Rahul to go back to the opening position.

As far as New Zealand are concerned, their regular captain Kane Williamson is set to return, while there are some issues with the health of fast bowler Tim Southee.

Mount Maunganui weather report for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Bright sunshine will greet India and New Zealand when they arrive at the Bay Oval for the 3rd ODI on Tuesday. There is no chance of rain and the weather is likely to remain the same throughout the day. The maximum temperature will be 25, providing ideal conditions for the players of both sides.

Mount Maunganui pitch report for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Unlike the other tracks in New Zealand, the one in Bay Oval has behaved slower. The last two matches – an ODI in 2019 and a T20I this year - that India played at this venue, the ball gripped on the surface bringing the spinners into play. The pitch for the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand is expected to be similar. India have a good track record here. They have played two ODIs here, and have won both.

Mount Manuganui, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI venue insights

Highest team total: 371/7 by New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 2019

Lowest team total: 210 by Canada against Netherlands in 2014 and 210 by New Zealand against South Africa 2014

Highest individual score: 140 by Thisara Perera (SL) against New Zealand in 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/40 by Matt Henry (NZ) against Sri Lanka in 2016

Biggest partnership: 163 by Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket against Sri Lanka in 2019