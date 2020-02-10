India vs New Zealand prediction: India predicted XI for 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli might make multiple changes at Mount Maunganui

cricket

India vs New Zealand predicted XI: India going into the last match of an ODI series with no chance of a comeback in it is rare. What makes it rarest is that it has come after a 5-0 historic T20I win against the same opposition. All the reason why the opposition – New Zealand – deserves a lot of credit. India’s only objective going into the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui will be to avoid a whitewash – which they have never suffered against New Zealand in a series where three or more matches have been involved.

As par India seamer Shardul Thakur, there is more relevance to India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI than what meets the eye. “Every match is important. Just because we are 0-2 down, this does not mean that the final match is not important. Every international match holds a key. We are 0-2 down. We can express ourselves and we will play with freedom,” Thakur told reporters on the eve of the third ODI.

As per playing XIs for both sides is concerned there are chances of multiple changes. India might bring Manish Pandey in and for New Zealand, regular captain Kane Williamson is certain to make a comeback.

Here is India’s predicted XI for the 3rd India vs New Zealand ODI at Mount Maunganui:

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has shown signs of brilliance in this series but has failed to get a significant score. But considering his attacking style of play, it always seems like he’s just one game away from playing a match-winning innings. Both India and Shaw would hope that it comes in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s batting numbers as an opener are very good but that is not the case when it comes to batting at other positions as far as playing outside India is considered. Chances are India might bring him back at the top in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui with the hope of a better start.

Virat Kohli

In the 2 matches so far, Virat Kohli hasn’t lived up to the standards expected of him, especially in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. Kohli has 66 runs to his name in 2 matches including a fifty in the 1st ODI at Hamilton. He has 5 tons against the Kiwis but only one of those have come in the conditions back in 2014 at Napier. He would look to better that record and get a big score in the 3rd ODI between and New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was by far best Indian batsman on display in the previous ODI. But a sudden rush of blood immediately after he got to his fifty led to his downfall. The Mumbai right-hander, who is India’s highest run-scorer in this series and also the only centurion, will look to fire again to help India avoid a whitewash in the 3rd ODI on Tuesday.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey scored a fifty and made useful contributions throughout the T20I series. It came as a surprise when he was not included in the side for the first two ODIs but India might look to change that and bring Pandey in place of Kedar Jadhav in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Rishabh Pant has not played a game ever since he was concussed after being hit by a bouncer against Australia in the first ODI in Mumbai. With the series already gone, the team management might want to give Pant an opportunity before the Test series.

Ravindra Jadeja

India were very much in the game till the time Ravindra Jadeja was out in the middle at Auckland. The all-rounder rallied the lower-order and got India close but failed to take them over the line. Jadeja was also India’s most economical bowler, giving away just 35 runs for 1 wicket in the previous ODI.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur came back well – he picked up 2nwickets for 60 at Auckland - after the drubbing in the first ODI. But the Mumbai pacer has to improve more if he wants to be a permanent member of the Indian side.

Navdeep Saini

If anybody had written Saini off because of his batting skills, then he gave them a lot think by his 49-ball 45-run knock in the previous ODI. The lanky pacer did not perform badly with the ball either. He gave only 48 runs in his 10 overs. Saini will be hoping for more wickets in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, who replaced Kuldeep in the previous ODI, was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the 2nd ODI. He returned with figures of 3 for 58 and the leggie will once again have to take the responsibility of picking up wickets in the middle overs in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Mohammed Shami

India might rest Jasprit Bumrah for the inconsequential 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui and bring Mohammed Shami back, who was given a breather in the previous ODI.