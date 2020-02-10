‘Shameful end’: India and Bangladesh players involved in ugly fight after U19 World Cup final - WATCH

cricket

A tensed India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 World Cup final turned ugly after players from both sides got physical as soon as Bangladesh hit the winning runs to claim their maiden ICC tournament (across age group). It was unclear as to what triggered the altercation between the cricketers but apparently, it took place when the Bangladesh players and support staff came running onto the field as soon as left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs off India U19 medium-pacer Sushant Mishra.

One India player rushed to confront and pushed a Bangladeshi player who had allegedly said uncharitable things. Soon more players got involved and the pushing shoving continued for about 40-50 seconds even as the on-field umpires and support staff from both the sides tried to separate the cricketers. In the end, it was India U19 coach Paras Mhambrey, who finally managed to calm the boys and lead them into the dressing room.

WATCH: India U19 and Bangladesh U19 players fight after U19 World Cup final

Shameful end to a wonderful game of cricket. #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/b9fQcmpqbJ — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh deserved to win the #U19WorldCup. They planned methodically for it. Unfortunate the game finished with a ugly confrontation between the two teams. #U19CWCFinal https://t.co/A18x6IIha1 — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) February 9, 2020

What happened after the historic final of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is shameful. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 9, 2020

“Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India,” said Bangladesh U19 Akbar Ali after the final.

The U19 World Cup final was tensed from the word go as Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam and Sakib ruffled India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena both the with the ball and with words and aggressive body language.

The favours were returned when it was India’s turn to bowl.

Batting first, India U19 were bowled out for 177 and in reply, Bangladesh U19 captain Akbar remained not out on 43 off 77 balls (4x4, 1x6) and showed nerves of steel at his young age with Rakibul Hossain (9 not out) to script history for Bangladesh with a 3-wicket win in the final.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon top-scored with 47 from 79 deliveries and batted through pain after he had to retire hurt when he was batting on 25.

For India, leggie Ravi Bishnoi returned superb figures of 4/30 and was the highest wicket-taker (17 wickets) as Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 88 and was also the top-scorer with 400 runs.