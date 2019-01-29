India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma on verge of joining elite list in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has been an important part of the Indian cricket team in the recent past and the opener will be playing his 200th ODI when India take on New Zealand in the fourth encounter of their ongoing five-match series in Hamilton on Thursday.

Rohit will become the 14th cricketer to play 200 ODIs for India with Sachin Tendulkar (463) leading the list. Among the current cricketers, Virat Kohli (222) is the only other person who has achieved this milestone.

READ: India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 4th ODI

It will be extra special for Rohit as he will also be captaining the team as Virat Kohli has been rested for the last two matches of the series. With 7 wins out of 8 matches, the Mumbai Indians star has a stellar record as a skipper and he will be looking to continue his winning run when he takes the field in Hamilton.

He will be also be looking to create history after he became the joint highest six-hitter for India with 215 hits during the third ODI match in Mount Maunganui. He currently shares the record with MS Dhoni.

READ: Ganguly predicts outcome of the World Cup, gives his verdict on Kohli & Co

India clinched the series 3-0 after they defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third One-Day International. Ross Taylor top-scored for the hosts with a 106-ball 93, while Tom Latham hit a 64-ball 51.For India, Rohit Sharma (62) and skipper Virat Kohli (60) hit half-centuries.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 20:10 IST