India vs New Zealand: Sourav Ganguly predicts outcome of the World Cup, gives his verdict on Virat Kohli and company

The ODI series against New Zealand was expected to be a stiff challenge for the Indian team, but the results in the first three ODIs have proved anything but tricky for the rampant side. Three comprehensive victories in three matches and the Indian ODI juggernaut rolls along at a fair clip.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is mighty impressed with the performance of Kohli and company and said that the top order is currently the best in the world.

“It’s been a better performance than Australia. It has been complete domination and it’s good to see them dominate at home and away as well. The confidence has been great and it’s quite impressive to see the bowlers get them out in 50 overs. It’s been a great year for India in ODIs,’ Ganguly told IndiaTV.

The Indian spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been brilliant and they are the primary reasons why Kohli can afford to attack in the middle phase as they keep picking up wickets which has not allowed New Zealand to breathe easy.

“Kulcha have strangled the New Zealand batsman and overall the team has been excellent. Especially Rohit and Kohli, who have been so consistent, you don’t have such a top order in any other team in the world. India are ahead of other teams in ODI cricket. This might be one of the best World Cups we may witness,” Ganguly further added.

The former Indian captain also believes that the Indian batting order can chase down any total as they know how to respond to pressure and such is the experience in the ranks that they are perhaps the best ODI side in the world.

“A team cannot defeat India if you’re putting on targets such as 200 or 250, the Indian batsman have shown the ability to chase down bigger targets. Whenever there is pressure, batsman like Rohit, Virat, Kedar or Dhoni respond with a six. They’ve learnt how to handle pressure,” he added.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 09:07 IST