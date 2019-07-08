India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni’s mind space ahead of semi-final clash against New Zealand

It has been a tough week for MS Dhoni as his form was once again under the scanner and a majority of experts and fans were of the opinion that the former India skipper should call it a day after the ICC World Cup 2019. Dhoni has scored 223 runs in 8 matches with one half century but his strike rate has been the subject of a lot of criticism among fans and experts alike. However, ahead of India’s semifinal encounter against New Zealand on Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli revealed that Dhoni is in a ‘comfortable and happy space’.

“Yesterday was a very happy moment for him (Dhoni), he is in a comfortable and happy space. I’m not thinking of anything apart from that. The main focus is on what we need to do tomorrow and hopefully another game,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Kohli has played a lot of cricket under Dhoni’s captaincy and the skipper was quick to point out that for anyone in the team, there are only ‘good things’ to said about the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

“I’m sure if you ask anyone about Dhoni, there are special things to say. Especially for players who started under him. When a person has done so much, you have to acknowledge. We are all grateful for what he has done.”

“The respect for him (Dhoni) is always going to be sky high, especially from me. Especially being captain - he gives you space to discover yourself. But if I ask him anything, he’s always there. I’m delighted to play so many years with him,” he added.

On Friday, ahead of India’s final group stage match against Sri Lanka, Dhoni, as per an ABP News report, said he has no plans of retiring anytime soon however he was certain that some people wanted him to leave before the Sri Lanka match.

“I don’t know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow’s game (against Sri Lanka),” Dhoni told ABP News.

Dhoni, however, reportedly confirmed that his indication was not towards any member of the Indian cricket team nor the coaching staff.

