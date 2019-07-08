India vs New Zealand, semi-finals World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar weighs in on team selection, has an advice for Virat Kohli

India beat Sri Lanka comprehensively and while this was a great result as far as momentum is concerned, it will give the team management a sweet headache as far as the team selections are concerned. Ravindra Jadeja, who was playing his first match of the World Cup, struck in his first over and kept a tight leash on the batsmen right through his spell. Also, he is a massive plus in the field and India would be tempted to play him against New Zealand ahead of Dinesh Karthik at number 7.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma 27 runs away from biggest World Cup record

Also, Kohli could be tempted to play both his wrist-spinners against New Zealand, which could see Yuzvendra Chahal replace Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI. Weighing in on the different options, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar said that India should repose faith in Ravindra Jadeja as he renders tremendous balance to the Indian side.

“Jadeja is one option I would like to throw on the table to the team management. I feel if Dinesh Karthik is going to bat at No. 7 then possible Jadeja could be an option there because his left-arm spin can come in handy. In a big match, you would want a cover-up because we are playing just 5 bowlers,” Sachin told India Today.

ALSO READ: Kohli vs Kane: Who holds the aces ahead of India-NZ semis clash

Also, Sachin said that he would be very tempted to bring in Mohammed Shami since the fast bowler was very good at the same venue - Old Trafford. Shami was rested against Sri Lanka, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not impressive and could be axed in favour of Shami.

“I would also be tempted to bring back Mohammed Shami because against West Indies he was good on the same venue. When we talk about Old Trafford there are pleasant experiences for Shami, he came back into the team and picked up wickets. So I would be tempted to have him back,” Tendulkar said.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 10:58 IST