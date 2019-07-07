World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan and Sanjay Manjrekar indulge in Twitter spat over ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer Ravindra Jadeja

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has courted a controversy after calling India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as “bits and pieces cricketer” while doing live commentary in India’s round robin fixture against Bangladesh. The former batsman was slammed on Twitter by Jadeja when he questioned him for playing less number of ODI matches than him, and called his commentary as “verbal diarrohea”. But despite the dispute, Manjrekar surprisingly picked Jadeja in his predicted playing XI for India in the semifinal.

Trying to predict Indian team for the semis. Let’s see how many I get right. Do send yours too. Will retweet a few.

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Hardik

Dhoni

Jadeja

Bhuvi

Shami

Kuldeep*

Bumrah.



*If pitch is not a turner. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was quick to respond to Jadeja’s tweet and pointed out his selection of Jadeja in the team. “I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!!” Vaughan wrote.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜 https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Manjrekar came to his own defence over Vaughan’s tweet and said that it was the team he predicted, and not the team he wants. “‘Predicted’ my dear Vaughan...not ‘my’ team,” he replied on Twitter.

The former England international, in reply, then sarcastically asked Manjrekar whether he is picking “any bits and pieces cricketer”. “What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ?” Vaughan wrote.

What’s your team then my dear Sanjay !! Are you picking any bits & pieces cricketers ? https://t.co/USVzBmoD9G — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma was also asked about his opinion on the recent Twitter spat between Ravindra Jadeja and former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar over the “bits and pieces cricketer” remark. Responding to the query, Rohit said that different people react differently to different situations and it is solely a personal choice.

“See, that’s the challenge for the sportsman. All this distraction will happen, but every individual is different, and it depends on how he wants to think about that particular incident or situation. For me, like I said just now, I want to stay away from all of that and enjoy the beautiful weather in England,” Rohit said.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 18:06 IST