ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea’ - Ravindra Jadeja slams Sanjay Manjrekar

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has hit back at former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar after the latter said he is not a fan of ‘bits and pieces players’ like Jadeja. After India’s loss against England, it was suggested that Jadeja could be brought into the side for the Bangladesh match but Manjrekar didn’t find the idea too appealing. He told IANS: “I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner.”

Jadeja hit back at Manjrekar and took to Twitter to express his anger: “Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Jadeja has not featured in a single match for India in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup but he has come on as substitute fielder on multiple occasions. He even took a brilliant catch to dismiss England’s Jason Roy to leave his mark on the game.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 18:58 IST