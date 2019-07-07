ICC World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja-Sanjay Manjrekar Twitter spat - Rohit Sharma offers interesting explanation

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been in roaring form in the ongoing World Cup, both on the field as well as off it. He slammed his 5th century of the current edition which powered India to a convincing win over Sri Lanka at Headingley. In the post-match press conference, he was also asked about his opinion on the recent Twitter spat between Ravindra Jadeja and former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar over the “bits and pieces cricketer” remark.

Responding to the query, Rohit said that different people react differently to different situations and it is solely a personal choice.

“See, that’s the challenge for the sportsman. All this distraction will happen, but every individual is different, and it depends on how he wants to think about that particular incident or situation. For me, like I said just now, I want to stay away from all of that and enjoy the beautiful weather in England,” Rohit said.

ALSO READ: Positives & concerns for Virat Kohli & Co after crucial win - Team India Report Card

“I have my family here as well. So most of the time I’m trying to do that rather than all those talks going around and things like that. Because as long as you’re playing, that will happen. And we have to have a logistic manager because a lot of people are staying in the same hotel as us who want us to win the World Cup, who want us to score runs, score centuries,” he further added.

“So you kind of want to stay away from all of that because eventually, our job is to do that, our job is to come here, play good cricket and win the World Cup, we all know that. But constantly yapping in anyone’s ear is not right. So I think for us as cricketers, it’s important to focus on the job at hand,” he explained.

Watch: World Cup - Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking ton helps India crush Sri Lanka

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 13:45 IST