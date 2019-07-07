India vs Sri Lanka: Positives & concerns for Virat Kohli & Co after crucial win - Team India Report Card

It was the type of performance which a side needs leading into the knockouts - and for Virat Kohli and team the performance came against Sri Lanka. The seamers rocked the Lankans early, the spinners controlled the middle phase and the openers and the top order knocked off the runs with ridiculous ease. Yes, the middle order remained largely untested, but as captain Virat Kohli said, the side seems to have all the bases covered. Here we take a look at how the Indian team fared against Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma - 9/10, Verdict: Excellent

5 centuries in this World Cup so far, Rohit Sharma has been the driving force behind India’s dominant run this tournament. His hunger for runs and the remarkable consistency at the top of the order has been instrumental for India’s journey into the semi-finals. We dock one point primarily because he is Rohit and the fact that he got out immediately after reaching his 100.

KL Rahul - 9/10; Verdict: Excellent

India received a massive jolt when Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament. However, this gave KL Rahul to open the innings and stamp his authority over this tournament. He has been consistent all the while without setting the stage on fire, and after missing out a triple-digit score in the previous games, finally scored his maiden world cup ton. His confidence will receive a massive boost as India prepare to take on New Zealand in the semis.

Virat Kohli - 8/10; Verdict: Very Good

The captain was spot on with his bowling and field changes. Also, the selection of Ravindra Jadeja was an inspired one. He looked in control during the brief innings out in the middle and in totality, it was a good game for the skipper as well as the batsman.

Rishabh Pant - 4/10; Verdict: Poor

When KL Rahul got out, India were within striking distance of victory and out walked Rishabh Pant. This was an opportunity for him to stay put and take India over the line, but he was instead trapped in front of the stumps by Isuru Udana. His temperament has been an issue and the young man needs to learn quickly the art of finishing games.

MS Dhoni - 6/10; Verdict: Good

3 catches, 1 stumping - MS Dhoni was solid behind the stumps, which is definitely like a daily routine for the man. However, he was also very vocal and kept passing on tips to the spinners. He was not needed with the bat and hence, all the rating points are because of his secure presence behind the wickets.

Hardik Pandya - 5/10; Verdict: Average

He gave away 50 runs in 10 overs and picked up the solitary wicket of Avishka Fernando. However, Hardik has been consistent with the ball and is soon becoming a 10-overs bowler for Kohli who singled out the all-rounder for praise after the match got over.

Since, the top order got the job done, he was not needed with the bat.

Dinesh Karthik - NA

He was on the field, but could not contribute with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja - 7/10; Verdict: Very Good

The pitch was conducive for Ravindra Jadeja and he was on point right from the first ball. He struck with his fourth ball of his first over and that set the tone perfectly for him. He was relentless with his line and length and gave away just 40 runs in 10 overs. Also, like it is always the case with him, he was dynamic in the field.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3/10; Verdict: Poor

It was an off day for the right-arm seamer and he struggled for control towards the back end of the innings. With Shami rested for this match, it was an opportunity for Bhuvneshwar to stake his claim for the semis, but then he conceded 73 runs in 10 overs which could prompt the management to replace him with Shami for the semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Kuldeep Yadav - 4/10; Verdict: Poor

It has not been a good World Cup for the wrist spinner who conceded 58 runs in his 10 overs and picked up just the solitary wicket. He could be benched for the semis and Yuzvendra Chahal could replace him as the other spinner along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Jasprit Bumrah - 9/10; Verdict: Excellent

Jasprit Bumrah’s tour de force continues unabated. He picked up wickets with the new ball, and squeezed the scoring with the older ball. He has been an irrepressible force this tournament and India would want his gallop to turn into a full sprint when the knockouts arrive.

