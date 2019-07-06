World Cup 2019: India join New Zealand as second most successful team in World Cup

India registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds in their final round robin fixture on Saturday. With the win, the men in blue became the joint second most successful team in World Cup with 53 wins over the years. New Zealand, who are one of the teams to reach the semifinals, other than India, have also similar registered number of wins in the tournament. Four-time champions Australia are at the top position in the list with 69 wins in World Cup.

A peerless Rohit Sharma’s graceful willow continued its day job of breaking world records as India warmed up nicely for their World Cup semi-final. The Indian vice-captain (103 off 94 balls) scored an unprecedented fifth hundred in a single World Cup edition as India surpassed the Sri Lankan total of 264/7 in 43.3 overs and finished their league engagement with seven wins.

Sharma was aptly supported on the other end by KL Rahul who scored 111 off 118 balls, registering his maiden World Cup ton.

India finished the round robin stage with seven wins, one draw and one defeat in nine games. The side will face either New Zealand or England in the semifinal.

Jul 06, 2019