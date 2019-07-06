India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli joins Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar in elite World Cup list

India captain Virat Kohli added a new feather into his illustrious cap during the World Cup 2019 round robin fixture against Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The batsman became became the third Indian cricketer, after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to complete 1000 runs in World Cup. While Tendulkar has scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings, Ganguly had scored 1,006 runs in 21 innings.

Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 34 in India’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka, surpassed Ganguly to become 2nd highest Indian run scorer in World Cup with 1,029 runs in 25 innings. Rohit Sharma, who scored a record-breaking ton in the match, is fourth on the list with 977 runs in 16 innings.

Most runs for India in World Cup:

2278 in 44 innings: Sachin Tendulkar

1029 in 25 innings: Virat Kohli

1006 in 21 innings: Sourav Ganguly

977 in 16 innings: Rohit Sharma

860 in 21 innings: Rahul Dravid

India chased down the target of 265 in the 44th over with both the Indian openers scoring hundreds each. Earlier, Angelo Mathews scored a ton to save Sri Lanka after a top order collapse to set a competitive total of 264/3.

