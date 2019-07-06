India vs Sri Lanka: Century hero Angelo Mathews breaks unique World Cup record

Sri Lanka allrounder Angelo Mathews scored his first hundred of the ongoing World Cup tournament at Leeds against India on Saturday. In doing so, the right-handed batsman became only the second player to score a hundred in the World Cup against India. Mahela Jayawardene, who had scored 103* in the final of 2011 edition in Mumbai was the first player from Sri Lanka to do so.

Mathews was dismissed for 113 by Sri Lanka as he handed a catch to Rohit Sharma. This is the highest score ever registered by a Sri Lanka batsman against India in a World Cup match. With a gutsy hundred after a top-order collapse, the former captain guided his side to a respectable 264 for 7.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/37 in 10 overs) was fast, accurate and mostly unplayable but Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/73 in 10 overs) had a forgettable day.

Mathews, who has now scored all his three ODI hundreds against India (Mohali and Ranchi earlier), hit 10 fours and two sixes in his final knock of this competition.

Mathews came in at 53 for 3 and it soon became 55 for 4 when Lahiru Thirimanne (53 off 68 balls) joined him. The duo added 124 runs for the fifth wicket to bail the team out of the woods. He then had a 74-run stand for the sixth wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva (29 off 36 balls) that helped Sri Lanka get past the 250-run mark.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 19:09 IST